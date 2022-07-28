Ghana: Chartered Institute of Bankers Gets New Governing Council

The new Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana (CIBG) has been sworn into office with a call to build a globally competitive and robust banking sector.

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, in his speech said to achieve this, stakeholders within the sector should be focused on implementing best global practices and prudent strategies.

"You need to put in place prudent strategies and measures to make you competitive not just in Africa but the other parts of the world by adopting global best practices," he said.

Dr Adutwum urged the new council to invest in human capital as it contributes largely to the progress and development of the sector and country as a whole while urging bankers in the country to offer the best they could to improve the quality of banking.

"You are being ushered into an office to help shape the future of banking in the country. The capacity of the banker would determine where we should go. The development of that capacity is in your hands. The development of the human capital is very crucial in the development of this country. You cannot improve the quality of service if those at the helm of affairs do not have the right capacity," he said.

Head of the Council, Benjamin Kwabla Amenumey, who is also the new President, in his acceptance speech, lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the trust reposed in them to serve the Institute.

He stated that the CIBG had been strategically positioned to provide the much-needed support to the financial service sector, especially the banking industry to contend with the multiple challenges occasioned by regulation, competition, disruptive models and technologies as well as the skill sets and competencies required by practitioners to deliver the required results by banks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Amenumey assured the government that the new council was determined to continue to develop ethical and professional bankers to support the growth of the banking sector.

He explained that all of the council members would bring their diverse expertise in the sector to bear in order to forge ahead and build on the noble achievements and legacies of their predecessors by pursuing initiatives that will propel the institute to even greater heights.

On her part, Director in charge of General Administration at the Education Ministry, Mrs Catherine Appiah-Pinkrah said as the professional body for the sector there is a need to ensure that they help develop the competencies and qualifications of its members so as to offer efficient and competitive service to the customers constantly changing needs.

The newly sworn-in Governing council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana is headed by Benjamin Kwabla Amenumey, FCIB, President; Mr Samuel Manu Asiama, FCIB, Vice-President; Mr Charles Ofori-Acquah, FCIB, Chief Executive Officer. The members are Mrs Thelma Eileen Randolph-Akushie, ACIB; Dr Eric Nkansah, ACIB; Mr John Awuah; Bishop Patricia Sappor, FCIB; Dr Abena Pokuah Ackah FCIB; Dr Mrs Akorfa Ahiafor, FCIB; Mr Sina Kamagate, ACIB; and Mr Sampson Akligoh.