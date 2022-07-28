Ghana: Osei Asibey - Armwrestling Team Deserve Winning Bonuses

President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa, Mr Charles Osei Asibey, has said the national armwrestling team - Golden Arms, deserve winning bonuses after excelling in the recently-held African Championship in Nigeria.

Ghana presented 21 athletes for the competition and won 45 medals including 18 gold, 22 silver and five bronze after the two-day competition.

According to Mr Asibey, who doubles as the Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation, the unprecedented feat by the Golden Arms must be acknowledged as done to other sportmen and women who won medals for the country in international competitions.

"Aside the current feat, the Golden Arms have won 170 medals in four championships with over 50 per cent of the medals being gold and yet receive nothing for their efforts," he stated.

"They duly deserve some winning bonuses and would urge the government to pay attention to the young people who sacrifice a lot to represent the country," he stated.

He said the team travelled to Nigeria by road and made a huge statement and must be commended.

Mr Asibey expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, other organisations and individuals for supporting the team to embark on the trip.

"Ghana has become and powerhouse in Africa in armwrestling, courtesy the hardwork and commitment of the athletes which must be acknowledged," he stressed.

He called on corporate entities to come on board to support the sport which had become a huge and attractive brand.