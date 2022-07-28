Ghana: ECG Donates Items to Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital

28 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Accra East Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has donated GH¢7,000.00 worth 50-inch UHD Series 8 Smart Television (TV) Set to the Children's Ward of the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital.

The presentation which was made at the hospital in Akwapim-Mampong on Monday forms part of ECG's Corporate Social Responsibility plan to give back to society.

Presenting the TV set to the Children's Ward, the Human Resources Manager of Accra East Region of ECG, Mr Paul A. Okine, explained that the children's ward was chosen for the donation to provide some sort of entertainment for children receiving treatment, and also help provide some comfort to mothers taking care of their sick children at the ward.

"We want the children here to feel happy as they receive treatment and we believe that this will make them recover soon from their illness," he stated

According to Mr Okine, management of the Accra East Region of ECG visited the hospital last month and realised that there was no source of entertainment for children on admission and decided to support the hospital with a TV set.

"We were touched by the scene we saw the last time we visited the hospital and so as part of our social responsibility, we felt we should donate something small to help facilitate the healing of children on admission," he added.

The Head of Administration, Mr Maxwell Larbi received the TV on behalf of the hospital and expressed their appreciation to ECG for the donation.

He assured ECG that the TV would be used to entertain children on admission to the ward.

Mr Larbi commended ECG Accra East for its effort in reaching out to its customers to ensure customer satisfaction.

He called on other corporate institutions to show such gestures to the hospital.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X