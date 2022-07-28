Ghana: Travel and Tour Businesses Call for Sector Grant Allocation in 10 Million World Bank

Players in the Travel and Tour industry are appealing to the government for consideration in the disbursement of the 10 million World Bank grant allocation to the tourism sector.

In an interview with the media, Managing Director of Adansi Travel and Tour, Gideon Asare, stated that receiving a portion of the fund would enable businesses like his re-employ some staff they were forced to lay off at the peak of the pandemic.

He added that "we believe that when there is a package like that and we get a portion of it, it will also help us to boost the numbers here and employ more."

"We have started the process and we are hoping that this time, perhaps, we will be considered and supported," he said.

The amount which is the 3rd phase of the 40-million-dollar World Bank grant programme is to be disbursed as part of the COVID-19 response grants to revive and improve the sector.

However, businesses in the travel and tour space lament that they are yet to receive any monies from the grant.

Mr Asare spoke to the media on the sidelines of the launch of a consumer loan offer "Travel now pay later" by his outfit in partnership with Societe Generale Ghana.

The product makes it possible for Ghanaians who want to spread their wings and see the world, to access an interest-free loan from one of the country's most trusted banks.