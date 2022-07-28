Ghana: 'Amend Constitution to Decouple Attorney General From Justice Ministry'

28 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Dr Oduro Osae, has advocated that as part of the fight against corruption the Attorney General's department should be decoupled from the Ministry of Justice.

He insisted that he had been making this over the years part of his advocacy towards the fight against graft.

The Afrobarometer report which was released by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development-Ghana (CDD-Ghana) placed the Office of the Presidency second on the list of institutions or offices perceived to be corrupt while the Police was first with Members of Parliament (MP) placed third while the Judiciary fell at the fourth pace.

Dr Osae said it was only strict application of anti-corruption laws in the country that would reduce the practice to the lowest level which makes case for the Attorney General to be decoupled from the Ministry of Justice in order to give the Attorney General the power to deal with corrupt appointees.

"I will insist we separate the Attorney General' department from the Ministry of Justice by doubling our efforts in fighting corruption since a lot of people still do not understand intricacies of corruption and its impact, including a lot of education, sensitisation and creation of awareness as wake up call.

"Strict application of anti-corruption laws as part of fight against the menace which marks the first major step in winning the fight against the practice and we should double efforts in fighting corruption and a lot of people still do not understand the intricacies of corruption and its impact.

"I am optimistic the fight against corruption can be won if citizens appreciate corruption is a canker they will not indulge in, boils down to applying the law strictly applied to serve as deterrent to others," Dr Osae stressed.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X