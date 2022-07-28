Ghana: Princesses Jet Off for France Camping

28 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's Under-20 national team, Black Princesses, yesterday left Accra for France to continue preparations for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Head Coach Ben Fokuo and his team are expected to face their French counterparts tomorrow as part of preparations for the tournament in Costa Rica.

The Princesses will take on USA in their opening game of Group D at the Estadio Alejandro Morera on August 11, before facing off with the Netherlands and Japan.

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, was at the airport to see the team off.

