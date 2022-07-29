Nigeria: Wike's Presence Necessary for Final Phase of PDP's Reconciliation - Source

THE presence of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is the last piece of the jig-saw required to be in place for the final resolution of outstanding issues from the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Vanguard gathered in Abuja, yesterday, that the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State have been reaching out to aggrieved party members formally and informally to reach an amicable agreement.

A source familiar with the situation told Vanguard on condition of anonymity that most of the issues in dispute are being resolved.

The source said: "We are aware that there are people who do not want the PDP to resolve its issues but we have gone far in resolving most of the issues.

"There have been very useful consultations. The final phase will take place with the face-to-face meeting between our presidential candidate and Governor Wike, when he returns from his foreign trip.

"The meeting with Senate Caucus, our National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, our presidential candidate and his running mate on Tuesday night was not a fluke."

Another party source also said: "I'm sure you heard Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, when he said what happened during the Presidential primary was now behind us.

"He meant it, he wasn't speaking for himself alone. What is before us now is the setting up of an inclusive presidential campaign council."

On the controversy over the status of the National Chairman, following Atiku's emergence, the source said: "Our candidate addressed this issue during his recent interview, our eyes are set on winning this election.

"Once we win, Ayu will step down without prompting. We can't begin to reshuffle our leadership with barely seven months to this critical election; there are interests outside our party who want to see us fail. God will not allow them."

Vanguard News