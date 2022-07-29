Liberia: UP Chairman, SG Reportedly Face Boakai's Ax Ahead of Voting At Convention Over Allegations of Secret Meetings With Ruling Establishment

Gbarnga — Amin Modad and Mohammed Ali's positions are said to be under threat as they seek re-elections today at the ongoing convention of Unity Party in Gbarnga.

The National Chairman and National Secretary General face charges of "regime collaborators" from majority of the convention's 329 delegates, FrontPageAfrica observed.

"Modad and Ali are operatives of the ruling establishment and having been having secret meetings with the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill," Cyrus Mapeleh," a partisan of the Unity Party and a delegate of the convention.

"Electing Modad and Ali would be a great mistake for the Unity Party ahead of the 2023 presidential and legislative elections elections because their loyalty to the party has been dangling since they last sold out to the regime."

Charlton G. Kpahn, a delegate, said a win for Rev. Luther Tarpeh, a rival to Modad, would rebrand the image of the party because "Modad and Ali have already sold out to the regime".

There is speculation in Gbarnga that the standard bearer of the party, Joseph Boakai, who is poised to win unopposed tonight for another six years, has already given his nod to Tarpeh.

Boakai hasn't responded to the speculation, but an ally to the former vice president, Lofa County Representative Francis Nyumalin, informed Modad this morning during a public spat this morning in Gbarnga that "he should consider himself as former Chairman of the party because of his insincerity.

"I won't support you again as Chairman. And this should tell that this is the decision of the standard bearer," he said.

Modad and Ali refuted the allegations, terming it as a propaganda from his detractors. For a party itching to return to power after 12 years rule, the convention could be a make or break for the Unity Party ahead of 2023 amid claims and counter-claims by stakeholders of the party, according to political pundits.