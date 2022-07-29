Gambia: GFF/CAF U-15 School Football Tournament Enters Final Stage

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) and Confederation of African Football (CAF) Under-15 School Football Tournament has reached its final stages after two teams from both the male and female categories booked their places into the finals of the competition in games played at the Late Ousman Saho field in Old Yundum.

In the boys category, New Yundum defeated Sukuta 4-3 on post-match penalty shootouts following a 2-2 draw in regulation time in their semifinal game on Wednesday.

The New Yundum-based team came from a 2 goals deficit to level the scores 2-2 against the Sukuta-based team.

Somita also advanced to the finals after a 1-0 victory over Bintang during a Foni-derby game.

Elsewhere, in the girls category, Scan Aid earned their place in the finals after a 2-0 win over Kanifing East.

Kanuma edged Mingdaw 3-2 on post-match penalty shootouts after a goalless draw in regular time.

Meanwhile, the finals are scheduled for Saturday 30th July with Scan Aid set to take on Kanuma in the Girls category while New Yundum will host Somita in the boys category.