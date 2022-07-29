Gambia Crash Out of CHAN Qualifiers

28 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Gambia local-based team, CHAN has been eliminated from the ongoing CHAN Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers for Algeria 2023 by Guinea Bissau after a 5-4 penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw on aggregate during a game played at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco yesterday, Tuesday.

The Gambia was defeated 1-0 by the Bissau Guinean during the second leg of the qualifiers played yesterday.

This result leveled the double-legged ties 1-1 on aggregate after The Gambia earlier defeated Guinea Bissau by the same score-line (1-0) during the first leg on Saturday.

Tuesday's result and victory ensured Guinea Bissau progress to the next stage of the CHAN qualifiers. They will play against Mauritania.

