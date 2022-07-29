Liberia: Win Foundation Identifies With Underprivileged Children On Independence Day Observance

28 July 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Jaheim T. Tumu

Margibi County — A local non-governmental organization, Win Foundation, which is engaged in improving the lives of the underprivileged in Liberia has identified with children including the visually impaired in observance of the 175th Independence Day celebration.

The Foundation which was founded by Liberia's Afro-Dance star, Winna Weeks, prepared hot meals and distributed other non-food items to the children as they shared fun and demonstrated their dance skills.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica, Miss. Weeks said the initiative was aimed at putting smiles on their faces and making the kids feel part of the Independence Day celebration.

Miss. Weeks expressed the importance of identifying during these historic events with those that she termed as very important kids who should not be forgotten by society.

Miss. Weeks said, "I think showing some level of concern to them will give them a sense of belonging to the country."

According to Miss. Weeks, the initiative which she termed "Kids go where there's excitement, they stay where there's love" said it is a pathway to foster her foundation's numerous programs to help kids across the country.

Miss. Weeks revealed that though the Win Foundation is without sponsors, but stated that she will ensure the dreams of disadvantaged and underprivileged children are realized in order to fulfill their potential through education.

She, however, called on NGOs, philanthropists, and other charity organizations to see reasons to help children in Margibi County achieve their goals.

God wouldn't give you the ability to dream without the ability to make your dreams come true," Miss Weeks said.

