Liberia: Council of Churches Calls for Speedy Investigation of '26 Violence - Calls for Involvement of Human Rights Commission

The Liberia Council of Churches says serious attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media where a student of the University of Liberia is being manhandled and treated like a common criminal by some alleged members of the CDC - COP which is appalling and doesn't represent any civilized nation like Liberia.

The Council of Churches acknowledges condemnation by the government and its call for the Liberia National Police to investigate the violence, we, however, pray that the investigation should be inclusive of national respectable stakeholders and done very speedily so as to bring credibility to the investigation and set an example of accountability, against unprovoked criminal acts and unnecessary violence while proclaiming to the world that no one is above the law, and that such actors of violence will not enjoy impunity at the expense of other citizens.

Therefore, those individuals who are vividly seen in the video carrying out such acts of unprovoked violence on their fellow Liberian Citizen, should be speedily brought to justice.

This Press Release from the Council of Churches also encourages the Independent National Commission on Human Rights to get fully involve because such a vicious deportment falls within their authority to investigate and report what appears to be an obvious case of human rights abuses. The Council release furthered that in a Democratic environment, everyone is not expected to share the same political views.

Liberians have gone through a lot of such acts in her recent past leading to widespread violence, trauma and insecurity, therefore such behavior of this

magnitude must be condemned by our government all well-meaning Liberians regardless of their social, political and ethnic affiliations.

The Council of Churches insists that the constitution of Liberia gives all citizens, or group of citizens the right to peacefully assembled and petition their government for the good of the country, as such, there should be no action by anyone and/or group to prevent such a constitutional right.

Such acts and being of violence has no place in today's Liberia and is condemned in the highest terms by the LCC; we, therefore, call on all to do likewise.

The LCC therefore calls on the student community to remain calm and exercise patience as the Council would endeavor to ensure that the rule of law is upheld at all times. The Council also calls on the all Liberians in and outside of the country to remain calm as we together stand for non-violence and justice for the rights of all its citizens.

The Council reminds all Liberians that our National Anthem says "In union strong success is sure, we will over all prevail."

May God bless our beautiful land of liberty and save our State from vandalism and hooliganism!