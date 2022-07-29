Liberia: Boakai Declares Voters' Anger Against President Weah Would Prevent Him From Rigging Elections 2023

Gbarnga — Former Vice President Joseph Boakai has declared that voters' anger against President George Weah in 2023 would prevent him from rigging the elections.

Boakai said many citizens are furious, but they are silent about their disapproval of the president, and are waiting for the right time to strike back.

"A lot of people are disgruntled but keeping quiet and lying low," he said. "Our people are suffering terribly and now they are being sold into slavery."

"Everyone knows my track record of inviting and attracting a good team and giving them the opportunity to work professionally. Liberians are tired of leaders who cannot think big and work big," he added.

Boakai was speaking Thursday after he won unopposed as standard bearer of Unity Party at the party's national convention in Gbarnga.

He said defeating President Weah will be a cakewalk for the Unity Party in 2023 because citizens themselves "want change".

Boakai said President Weah has become politically weak after squandering the goodwill Liberians accorded him during the 2017 presidential elections.

"I will definitely beat him this time. He has wasted a lot of his massive goodwill," Boakai said.

Boakai said he would be ready from day one should Liberians elect him president in 2023.