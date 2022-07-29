Gambia: On NAYCONF 2022!

It is agreed that societies that give youth an equal chance to prosper and participate freely in social, political, and economic life are more peaceful and more prosperous.

Evidently, the progress of any nation lies in the power of its youths.

It is in the news that the National Youth Council (NYC) last Friday launched the National Organising Committee (NOC) ahead of the forthcoming National Youth Conference and Festival (NAYCONF). This year's NAYCONF is scheduled to take place in December in Banjul.

It is gratifying to note that this youth convergence is important as it creates a platform for youth to discuss challenges hindering their development.

Statistics have shown that youth constitutes a significant portion in the country's overall population. Therefore, empowering them to realise their full potential is not only political propaganda, but a move in the right direction.

NAYCONF as fondly called, is a biennial event that seeks to bring youth across all regions and beyond to share experiences and dilate on issues affecting their lives.

Therefore the theme of this year's event is quite apt, in view of the fact that youth are the future of any progressive community.

From unemployment, irregular migration to illicit drug abuse among others, the country's youth for far too long have been anticipating for better living conditions, but to no avail.

The sad reality is our streets are turning into ghettos as youth live life in the hardest ways. Authorities need to do more to positively engage our youth to contribute meaningfully to national development.

We can't just neglect the youth to continue living in abject poverty with no hope of achieving their dreams in the country.

This reality has forced countless youth to hit the road in search of better lives in the west.

Some were able to make it but many also died on the journey which took them across the hot Sahara desert and to the treacherous Mediterranean seas.

With the ten thematic areas identified to be discussed at this year's youth convergence, it is hoped that the better days the youth have been anticipating for inclusive youth development is achievable in no distant future.

These thematic areas would help recommend policy directives that would help make informed decisions as far as inclusive youth development is concerned.

