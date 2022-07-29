Gambia: Rockland Win North Bank Regional 3rd Division League

28 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Rockland FC of Farafenni was on Saturday crowned champions of North Bank Region Football Association (NBRFA) Third Division League tournament after defeating Essau United 4-2 on penalty shootout following a draw at full time.

The encounter was the end of the league season in North Bank Region.

As regional champions, Rockland will take part in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Regional triangular finals for a place at the national Second Division League.

The final was attended by thousands of fans and a cross section of local dignitaries that joined the NBRFA to mark the end of a very successful league season in the region.

