Gambia: GARD Concerns With Leaked Video Involving One of Its Members

28 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay Bah

The Gambia Resident Doctors Association (GARD) on Wednesday 27 July 2022 said it is concerned and dismayed by the "leaked video on social media" involving one of its members in connection with the case involving Bob Keita and the State.

According to a statement released by GARD, the video was recorded during a "blood sample collection procedure on a child at the EFSTH." In addition, GARD noted that the video was never taken for any social media platform, but rather for possible evidence purpose prior to due authorisation.

"However, to our frank dismay, the first place to have watched the video was on social media and that is undoubtedly breach of patient- Doctor confidentiality and more importantly, medical ethics and the safety of our colleagues seen in the video"

GARD, however, considered the act a "total disrespect and disregard" to medical ethics and safety of their colleagues, and thereby "strongly condemned the act in totality."

The release further stated that GARD is working with authorities to see that this injustice is addressed and that they are not happy as they demand justice.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X