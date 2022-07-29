Gambia: GARD Concerns With Leaked Video Involving One of Its Members

The Gambia Resident Doctors Association (GARD) on Wednesday 27 July 2022 said it is concerned and dismayed by the "leaked video on social media" involving one of its members in connection with the case involving Bob Keita and the State.

According to a statement released by GARD, the video was recorded during a "blood sample collection procedure on a child at the EFSTH." In addition, GARD noted that the video was never taken for any social media platform, but rather for possible evidence purpose prior to due authorisation.

"However, to our frank dismay, the first place to have watched the video was on social media and that is undoubtedly breach of patient- Doctor confidentiality and more importantly, medical ethics and the safety of our colleagues seen in the video"

GARD, however, considered the act a "total disrespect and disregard" to medical ethics and safety of their colleagues, and thereby "strongly condemned the act in totality."

The release further stated that GARD is working with authorities to see that this injustice is addressed and that they are not happy as they demand justice.