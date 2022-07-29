Gambia: Bob Keita's Supporters Descend At Mile 2, Demand His Release

Hundreds of Babucarr Keita's supporters yesterday descended at the country's central prison Mile Two in Banjul, demanding that authorities release him. Bob Keita, as he is affectionately called, is currently standing trial on allegation of rape before Justice Momodou S.M. Jallow at the High Court in Banjul.

Shortly after the presiding judge dismissed the motion dated 18 July 2022, which was filed by the accused's Lawyer Lamin Camara that sought the court to set aside its 7 July ruling.

However, on Wednesday, Bob Keita's supporters proceeded to the Central Prison where the accused person is being remanded, demanding for his release.

'Justice delayed is Justice delayed'; Justice we want' and 'Free Bob Keita' were the inscriptions written by Mr. Keita's supporters on their banners.

Meanwhile, the riot unit of The Gambia Prison Services alongside the personnel of the Police Intervention Unit were deployed to control the crowd.

Traffic was halted as vehicles plying the Westfield Banjul route were asked to use the one-lane especially within the Central Prison.