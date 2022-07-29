Gambia: Suspension of 371 Public and Environmental Health Officers Lifted but No July Salaries

28 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Adama Tine

The Personnel Management Office has approved the commutation suspension without salary of 371 Public and Environmental Health Officers from "two (2) months to one (1) month respectively."

According to the dispatch, the 371 Public and Environmental Health Officers involved will "not receive salaries for the month of July 2022", but will have their salaries reinstated with effect from August 1, 2022.

However, the dispatch continued that the 371 Health Officers are accordingly "warned" that in the future they should desist engaging themselves in such "unauthorised absence from duties and unethical conduct," noting that as any such tendencies shall be met with "harsher penalties without reconsideration."

Furthermore, in view of the above mentioned, the dispatch added, all affected Public and Environmental Health Officers are advised to report to their respective duty stations on Monday 1 August, 2022.

