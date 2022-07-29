Gambia: Former Intelligence Officer Calls for Unity Among Politicians

Alagie Basiru Gassama, former Senior National Intelligence Agency (NIA) officer, has called for unity among politicians for the betterment of the nation.

Mr. Gassama in an interview with this medium said striving for peace should be the priority of every citizen, noting that politicians should always take the lead role and not to use politics as a tool to interfere in the unity of the country.

"Politics come every five years and during this period, everyone campaigns for their preferred parties, but after this period, we should all embrace each other and stand united for our beloved country," he said

He applauded President Barrow for his 'Tobaski' greetings addressed to all political leaders, adding that "this should be seen in a positive way and consider working as a team to achieve their goals for the development of the nation."

"If politicians cannot forgive each other and be united, then we should not expect the TRRC reparations and forgiveness process to go through smoothly."

"If The Gambia is viewed as one of the most peaceful and united countries across the globe, Gambians should jealously safeguard and fight for the maintenance of this title."