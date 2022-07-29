Gambia: 'Corruption, Official Complicity in Trafficking Remains Concern in Gambia'

The issue of corruption and official complicity in trafficking related crimes remain a key concern in The Gambia, according to the recently launched Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report by the US Department of State.

The report added that corruption and officials' complicity in trafficking crimes remained concerns, inhibiting law enforcement action during the year.

Observers also alleged that some border authorities did not follow anti-trafficking procedures in the past years, and that some police officers even requested bribes to register trafficking complaints.

"Observers also alleged some government officials were involved in networks fraudulently recruiting Gambian workers for exploitation abroad."

In December 2021, the Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Committee (TRRC) issued its final report, which found that former government officials had procured women through fraud and coercion to engage in sex acts with former president Jammeh while he was in office from 1997 until 2017."

Although, the report (TRRC) recommended Jammeh's prosecution for sexual violence, it did not recommend prosecuting other government officials involved, including Jammeh's relative and deputy chief of protocol, who served as a principal recruiter.

"The report also concluded Jammeh exploited government employees and citizens in forced labor on his farm, and high-ranking officials coerced some of the victims to engage in sex acts."

However, the allegedly complicit officials were no longer in The Gambia, nor was Jammeh.

The government had not yet released its official response to the TRRC's recommendations.

"The government also did not report any criminal investigations, prosecutions, or convictions of government employees complicit in human trafficking crimes."