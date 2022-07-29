Gambia: NYC Launches NAYCONF Organizing Committee

The National Youth Council (NYC) on Friday launched the National Organising Committee (NOC) ahead of the forthcoming National Youth Conference and Festival (NAYCONF).

NAYCONF is a biennial event that seeks to bring youth across all regions and beyond to share experiences and dilate on issues affecting their lives.

The theme for this year's event is 'The Role of Young People in the Maintenance of Peace and Security for Socio-Economic Development of the country; challenges and opportunities.'

Under this overarching theme, the biennial confab is expected to be interactive and participatory to build consensus on quality action programmes and projects across the ten thematic areas to be discussed at the youth convergence.

At the launch, Saikou Sanyang, Permanent Secretary at Ministry of Sports, on behalf of the Minister, described the launch of the committee as central as no meaningful development can take place without the involvement of youth.

"NAYCONF is the biggest and most important youth gathering for youth of this country." he reminded.

PS Sanyang noted that the readiness and wiliness expressed by authorities towards the event is a clear manifestation that this year's event would be a great success.

"With the commitment and dedication of the organising committee, this biennial event would be successfully implemented," he added.

He assured that government would provide the conducive environment for youth to participate fully in the event.

He therefore implored on the people of Banjul to do their utmost to ensure the smooth implementation of the event.

"The Ministry will do all what it takes to make sure all regional delegates are cared for. But this can only be achieved through collective hard work and commitment. " he said.

Pa Malick Ceesay, deputy director representing the executive director at National Youth Council (NYC), acknowledged that NAYCONF is the biggest and one of the most important youth gatherings in The Gambia.

Ceesay, consequently, called on all youth leaders and those working in the youth sectors to volunteer to ensure the smooth conduct of the biennial event.

To ensure the smooth implementation of the event, Ceesay called for an open-door policy and series of consultations among stakeholders.

"We all need to put hands on deck. We are all part of the committee for a reason. It is based on trust that we have you (committee). So, we hope that you will execute these functions." he said.

Omar Touray, deputy mayor of Banjul, said Banjulians are ready and committed to hosting the event, while expressing optimism of a successful conduct of the event.

Saikou Mballow, deputy advisor to the President, said President Barrow's administration is committed to empowering the country's youth and to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

"We are ready to support you in the successful implementation of the NAYCONF. And feel free to contact us anytime you need our services," he assured.

Touray equally advised the youth not to involve in anything that can undermine the peace and security of the country.

In her vote of thanks, Satang Dumbuya, member of the committee, commended authorities for the launch the committee.

