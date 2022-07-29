Kenya: Here's Kenya's Day One Schedule At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Nairobi — Different Kenyan athletes will be in action in different sports on the opening day of competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom on Friday, following a glitzy opening ceremony late Thursday night.

Here is a summary of the timings of different sporting action that involves Team Kenya.

3×3 Wheelchair Basketball

6:45pm - Kenya vs England (women)

3×3 Basketball

5:30pm - Canada vs Kenya (Men)

7:35pm - Kenya vs Sri Lanka (women)

11:10pm - Sri Lanka vs Kenya (Men)

11:35pm - Australia vs Kenya (Women)

Triathlon

1:01pm - Joseph Okal, men's Individual Sprint distance final

4:31pm - Aisha Nasser, women's Individual Sprint distance final

Swimming:

1:27pm - Ridhwan Bwana, men's 50m Butterfly, Heat 3

2:04pm - Imara Bella Thorpe, women's 100m butterfly Heat 2

2:10pm - Emily Muteti, women's 100m Butterfly Heat 4

2:30pm - Mixed 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Heat 1

Hockey

11am - New Zealand vs Kenya (women)

Rugby Sevens

12:50pm - Kenya vs Uganda (men)

8:58pm - Kenya vs Jamaica (men)