Liberia: Nimba - Go-Slow Looms At Jackson Fiah Doe Hospital

Nimba County — Health workers including medical doctors assigned at the Jackson Fiah Doe Referral Hospital in Tappita, Lower Nimba County have threatened to go slow in demand of salary arrears totaling about nine months.

The New Dawn has gathered that since October 2021, health workers and doctors at the major referral are yet to get their monthly salaries.

When contacted, the Administrator of the hospital Ebenezer Strother, confirmed the plight of workers and said he was on his way to Monrovia to meet with the Ministry of Health.

The Jackson Fiah Doe Hospital was built under the administration of Ex-president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to serve as a referral for northeast of the country, but the facility is rapidly degenerating into a prescriptions center with patients going outside of the hospital premises to buy drugs before they can be treated.

Over 40 government-run health facilities, including clinics in Nimba, have resorted to prescription services due to lack of drugs. Editing by Jonathan Browne