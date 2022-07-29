Ghana: NPP Internal Elections for Presidential, Parliamentary Aspirants Will Be Free, Fair - General Secretary

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Justin Frimpong Kodua, has assured a free and fair election in the party's internal elections of parliamentary and presidential aspirants for the 2024 general elections.

He said the national officers of the party were committed to conducting the elections devoid of favour to elect the people's choice to break the eight-year rule cycle.

"As the party prepares for its presidential and parliamentary elections in the coming years, we pledge to act as impartial referees. We also admonish other regional executives, stalwarts and sympathisers to do so", Mr Kodua said this yesterday at the party's 30th anniversary media engagement held in Accra.

In attendance were the Chief of staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, the Party's National Chairman, Mr Stephen Ntim, Deputy Communications Director at the Presidency, Mr Kofi Agyepong, as well as some former Members of Parliaments and Party Executives.

Mr Kodua urged party communicators to be tolerant of criticisms and embrace dissenting opinions as the party seeks to win a third consecutive general elections.

He said the NPP was known for its sustainable social intervention that improved the living conditions of Ghanaians in the health and education sector.

He said although the party acknowledged the current economic challenges of Ghanaians, the NPP saw the situation as another opportunity to do what it does best to get the country out of the current economic condition.

Mr Kodua recounted how the former John Agyekum Kufuor's administration in 2001 inherited very difficult economic conditions, saying, "we showed our true mettle by not only overcoming the problems we met, but taking on the most ambitious programme of economic and social interventions."

He said despite the gloomy economic condition at the onset of his administration, the Kufuor-led government performed what many had termed as a miraculous economic turn-around by his second tenure in office.

"Notable among his achievements was the attainment of a lower middle-income status economy in 2007, introduction of the National Health Insurance Scheme, School Feeding Programme, Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), National Youth Employment Programme, Metro Mass Transport System, Cocoa Mass Spraying, Repeal of Criminal Libel Law and Capitation Grant," he explained.

The National Chairman, Mr Stephen Ntim, in a brief remarks, said the new administration of the party would work closely with the government, the party's Members of Parliament, the diaspora branches and all members to strengthen unity among members.