Ghana: 1 Killed, Others Injured Following Clash Between Youth Groups

Koforidua — One person has been shot dead and others injured following a clash between youth groups of AkimOfoaseZongo and AkimBrenase, in the Eastern Region, on Wednesday.

Haruna Mohammed, 22, who was shot in the chest, and rushed to St.John's Hospital, atOfoase, was pronounced dead by a doctor on arrival, and the body had been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy at the same health facility.

Abdul ManafAlhassan, 22, Abdul Sarabeu Barry, 24, Abdul WalidFuseini, 25,and FahadYahaya, 34,who suffered wounds, were responding to treatment at the same hospital.

According to police reports, on July 27, at about 9:30am, some youth of AkimOfoaseZongoarmed with cutlasses and other weapons headed towards Akim Brenase to seek revenge over attack on a youngster by a gang leader.

The report indicated that the youth of Akim Brenase, where the gang leader live confronted the Zongo youth from Ofoase s and attacked women of Ofoase Zongo, who were trading at AkimOfoase.

TheZongo youth allegedly entered the town and poured away food that was being sold.

The police source said this resulted in a clash between Akim Ofoase Zongo youth those of Akim Brenase.

The police upon receiving information on the clash went to the scene and saw the youth of AkimBrenase and zongo youth of Akim Ofoase clashing.

In the process, some AkimBrenase youth, who had guns fired into the zongo youth of AkimOfoase,and one was shot dead and the others injured.

The report said the police restored calm and arrested a gang leader from Akim Brenase, who has been on police wanted list for a long time.

The police assured that other perpetrators of the crime would be arrested and brought to book.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times.