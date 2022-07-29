Ghana: Alleged Threat On Foase District Police Commander Under Investigation

Kumasi — Ashanti Regional Police Command is investigating a case in which three policemen with the Formed Police Unit (FPU) allegedly threatened and harassed the Foase District Police Commander, Superintendent Albert Quansah.

The personnel were said to have threatened to end the life of Superintendent Quansah, following a misunderstanding that ensued between them and the Police Commander.

Sup Quansah is said to have intervened in the conduct of the police personnel, who mounted a checkpoint on the Atwima Yabi-Dida road on July 20, 2022.

According to a police source at the Regional Headquarters, the Police Commander upon seeing the personnel conducting search on vehicles in the middle of the road, cautioned them against the exercise.

One of the personnel, only identified as Corporal Boakye, who was offended by the warning, engaged in an argument with the Police Commander.

The source claimed that during a heated argument, Corporal Boakye cocked his service rifle and threatened to kill Sup Quansah.

Three police personnel from the Foase District Command, proceeded to the FPU snap checkpoint at Yabi, and met Corporal Boakye and others, who were on duty.

Supt. Quansah was said to have instructed Corporal Boakye to hand over his service rifle to him, but he refused.

The source claimed that, consequently, 11 personnel from the FPU, led by one Chief Inspector Ohene Karikari Ernest, 'stormed' the Foase District Police Headquarters ,and allegedly harassed the District Police Commander, threatening to kill him if he agitated any of the FPU personnel.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ghanaian Times also gathered from the source that, one Supt. K. K. Kawudie led five armed personnel from the FPU base in Kumasi to the Foase District Command to also intimidate the District Police Commander.

The altercation between the District Police Commander and the other ranks was videotaped by some eye witnesses and had gone viral on social media.

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi," the police have taken a note of a video in which police officers are seen exchanging words".

It stated that the incident took place on July 20, 2022, and investigations into it commenced that very day.

The statement said "we would like to assure the public that due internal disciplinary process of the service is being applied in dealing with the matter."