Nigeria: Hotelier, Worker Abducted in Ogbomoso

Gunmen on Thursday allegedly abducted a hotelier and a staff member in the Ogbomoso area of Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered on Friday that the victims were abducted at the Aba area of Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The hotelier had just returned to Ogbomoso from a trip in the evening before he was abducted with the worker from the hotel.

NAN gathered that the gunmen, about 10 of them, fired gunshots to scare the public and thereafter took their victims to an unknown place.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident and that the police had already begun an investigation.

"Investigation has commenced. You would be provided updates accordingly," he said.

NAN reports that kidnapping has become rampant in the Ogbomoso area of the state. The latest incident was the third in July.

Christopher Bakare, a farm supervisor, was kidnapped at late Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala's farm on July 16 at Jabata in Surulere Local Government Area of the State.

A private hospital proprietor, Baba Rasheed, was also abducted on July 22, in the same area.

Both Messrs Bakare and Rasheed paid ransom to the kidnappers before they were released.

(NAN)