Liberia: Cummings Gets More Women's Support

The presidential ambition of former Coca-Cola Executive, Alexander B. Cummings received a boost on Thursday, July 28, when over one thousand women from the Cotton Tree Community in Margibi County endorsed his 2023 presidential bid.

The women under the banner, Successful Determined Women, mainly a daily saving club of market women said they believe the Alternative National Congress Political Leader is the right person to lead the country out of its economic woes.

Established in 2019 with members, scattered across several Divisions in the Firestone area, the group also gowned the ANC Political Leader during the impressive event, which attracted hundreds of other well-wishers at the Cotton Tree Town Hall.

A group of young people, the Youth for Better Liberia with membership of over 100, established in 2019, was in attendance at the program and also pledged support to the Alternative National Congress, quest for the Presidency in 2023.

The Chair lady of the Successful Determined Women Madame Cecelia Sammey spoke of Mr. Cummings' enviable unmatched humanitarian and educational assistance programs for women and youth groups as well as support to learning institutions in Liberia.

Madam Sammey described the ANC Political Leader as the best alternative, possessing the needed qualifications and competency, cable of pulling Liberia out of the dungeon of economic stagnation into a prosperous nation.

She spoke against continuous neglect of women by the current government and the dire need for economic empowerment and protection of women against gender-based violence and rape.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Governance Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his acceptance remarks, the ANC Political Leader, Mr. Cummings thanked the women for gowning him, as well as their recognition and pledge of support to his Presidential bid in the 2023 general elections.

Mr. Cummings spoke of the important role of women in accelerating national development, vowing to support women achieve economic empowerment through loan schemes and business opportunities.

He assured the women that under ANC leadership, the country will experience massive improvement in basic social services including health care delivery service and education, as well as improvement in the living standards of Liberians.

This is the third women group in recent times, who have pledged their unflinching support to the Presidential bid of the ANC Political Leader also, the standard bearer of Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

The Lofa Women United Group in Mount Barclay, the Successful Women group in King Gray Community, Paynesville have since pledged support to the ANC.