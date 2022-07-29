Liberians in Columbus Inc. to Host Its Annual Independence Day Celebrations and Bicentennial Fundraising Gala

The Liberians in Columbus Incorporated (LICI) will host a top-notch annual Independence Day with festivities to commemorate Liberia's 175th Independence and Bicentennial. This esteemed event also involves a Fundraiser Gala. According to LICI, the goal is to raise $1.5 million USD. The funds raised will be used to build a massive state of the art community center.

This year's celebrations will begin on July 23 to July 29 with distinguished guests and dignitaries in Columbus Ohio and across the United States.

A Cultural Fusion Festival will be hosted at the Nafzger Park on the 23rd of July. Soccer games will be played during the event, as well as cultural performances, music from various DJs and artists such as Lucky Shango, Stayno, Zulu Sage, Millie MonRovia among others.

There will also be a health fair, exotic food vendors, kids' games, school supplies giveaways, and much more.

Liberians from across Columbus will meet at the Ohio State House on July 26th to raise the Liberian flag in commemoration of Liberia's 175th Independence Day.

In addition, Ambassador George S.W. Patten Sr. The Liberia Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States, Canada, and Mexico, on the other hand, has in principle consented to be the main speaker at the Flag Raising and State Proclamation Ceremony on July 26th.

On July 29th, there will be a Bicentennial Gala and Fundraising Event, as well as the 175th Annual Independence Celebration Dinner.

The major purpose of the event, apart from generating money for the building of a community center, is to mark the passage of two centuries since the arrival in the Americas of the first free Black people in Liberia, West Africa, in 1822.

According to LICI's Executive Director, Mr. Alpha Tongor, "LICI's Community Center will be a 14,000 SQ facility in the Eastland Neighborhood in the Far East Columbus, Franklin County, Ohio which will impact live and provide services to over 40,000 diverse residents in the community."

Moreover, the center will be dedicated to cater to the sociopolitical needs of the community. It would also be opened to Liberian Americans moving to Columbus, and the public for after-school programs, free clinics, tutoring, legal services, and workforce development.

During the 175th Independence Celebration Dinner and Fundraiser Gala, LICI will honor The Eminent Emmanuel S. Wettee with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in Advocacy. The Eminent Emmanuel S. Wettee currently serves as Chairman for the All-Liberian Conference (ALCOD) on Dual Citizenship and was a former President of the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA).

Mr. Wettee is a lifelong servant-leader with a big heart for his people which has been outstandingly demonstrated over the years pushing various initiatives, most notably the quest for Dual Citizenship for all Liberians and is known for his famous saying "Once a Liberian, always a Liberian."

This event will be graced by Ohio District 26 Representative, Latyna M. Humphrey who will serve as Keynote Speaker at the Fundraising Gala, while City Council Member, Wynfred Russell of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota will serve as the 175th Independence and Bicentennial Orator.

Furthermore, Mayor Wilmot Collins of Helena, Montana will be attending as Special Guest and Fundraiser Launcher.

Mr. Ray A. Jones, CEO of The Jones Company of America will also be present at the event as a Special Guest and the Fundraiser Moderator.

Ms. Morgan Harper will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies. She is a well-known Attorney and Community Leader in the United States.

LICI Executive Leadership and the Organizers of the 175th Independence Day Celebrations and Bicentennial Fundraiser Gala encourages every Liberian and friends of Liberia in Columbus, Ohio and beyond, to participate in the planned activities to unite and generate funds for the betterment of the community.

To all Liberians home and abroad and friends of Liberia, to donate to this worthy cause, please click on the below link: