Liberia: Amin Modad, Mo Ali Out, Rev. Luther Tarpeh, Amos Tweh Take Over Unity Party Leadership

Gbarnga — Rev. Luther Tarpeh has been elected the National Chairman of the opposition Unity Party, as Amos Tweh also emerged the National Secretary, FrontPageAfrica has gathered ahead of this afternoon's official announcement of results.

Tarpeh defeated incumbent chairman Amin Modad, while Tweh won Mohammed Ali at the party national convention in Gbarnga.

Ali is said to have obtained 131 of the affirmative votes out of the 339 accredited voters.

However, Tarpeh reportedly secured a total of 188 votes to defeat his rival. Also, Tweh is said to have scored a total of 168 votes to defeat his sole rival, Ali, for the position of National Secretary, who polled 148 votes.

FrontPageAfrica also gathered that former Bong County superintendent Selena Polson-Mappy defeated former Monsterrado County lawmaker Josephine Francis for the position of Vice Chairman for Women Affairs of the party, while the incumbent Senior National Vice Chairman of the party, Dabah Varpilah, was elected unopposed.

Meanwhile, Cornelia Kruah also won unopposed for the position of Vice Chairman for Inter-Party Affairs after the Election Committee disqualified B. Miller Catakaw from contesting for his failure to pay his dues.

Meanwhile, following a complaint from one of the candidates for the Youth Chairmanship Position, the election for youth chair was postponed pending investigation, according to the chairman of the Election Commission, Lofa representative Clarence Massaquoi.