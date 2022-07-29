Africa: Blinken to Visit South Africa, DR Congo and Rwanda

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken meeting with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja during the Secretary's first official trip to Africa.

Washington, DC — U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to three African countries from August 7 to 12 with visits to South Africa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Rwanda. These stops will follow visits to Cambodia and the Philippines beginning August 2. The trip will be his second to Africa since taking office, following a November visit to Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal.

According to the State Department announcement, in Pretoria Blinken will take part in the U.S.-South Africa Strategic Dialogue, which was launched in 2010 by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to deepen cooperation on a range of issues including health, education, food security, law enforcement, trade, investment, energy, and nonproliferation.

From Johannesburg, Blinken will travel to Kinshasa where he "will meet with senior DRC government officials and members of civil society to discuss our mutual interest in ensuring free, inclusive, and fair elections in 2023, promoting respect for human rights and protecting fundamental freedoms," the announcement states. The Secretary's trip "will also focus on combating corruption, supporting trade and investment, addressing the climate crisis, building agricultural resilience, and support regional African efforts to advance peace in eastern DRC and the broader Great Lakes region"



The final stop will be Kigali where the State Department says "he will meet with senior Rwandan government officials and civil society members to discuss shared priorities, including peacekeeping." Further elaborating on the two-day stopover agenda, the announcement says: "The Secretary will focus on the role the government of Rwanda can play in reducing tensions and ongoing violence in eastern DRC. He will also raise democracy and human rights concerns, including transnational repression, limiting space for dissent and political opposition, and the wrongful detention of U.S. Lawful Permanent Resident Paul Rusesabagina."

