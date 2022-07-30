Nigeria: Two Nollywood Actors Abducted While Filming in Enugu

Two Nollywood actors, Clemson Cornel popularly known as Agbogidi and Cynthia Okereke have been reportedly abducted yesterday, while filming in Enugu State.

According to a statement released on social media, by the Director of Communications, Actors Guild of Nigeria,AGN, Mrs Monalisa Chinda-Coker, the family of the actors confirmed that they haven't returned home since they left a film location at Ozalla Town, Enugu.

The statement reads in part: "The two members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Cynthia Okereke and Clenson Cornel aka Agbogidi were suspected missing after their family members confirmed they didn't come back from a film location at Ozalla Town, Enugu State.

"The two members were suspected to have been kidnapped and this has increased fear amongst members about the safety of actors filming in the country.

"In view of this sad development, the National President of the Guild, Mr. Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has instructed all actors to avoid going to the outskirt of cities to film except full security cover is provided to ensure their safety,"

Mr Rollas, however, expressed shock over the ugly development while urging the security agencies to speed up investigations that would lead to their safe rescue.