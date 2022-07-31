Africa: West Africa's Youngest Lawmaker Visits Liberia to Participate in Younetpo's Annual Youth Conference

The youngest Lawmaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Gambia, Abdulie Njai has arrived in Liberia.

Representative Njai is in Liberia under the auspices of Youth Network for Positive Change, (YOUNETPO) a local non-governmental organization operating in the Country.

Being a youth himself, the lawmaker is in the country to participate in YOUNETPO's Annual Youth Education and Leadership Conference (AYEAL 2022) and will serve as the guest Speaker of the conference.

The three days of event start started Thursday, July 28, and ends on July 30.

In an interview upon his arrival to Liberia Wednesday, the youthful lawmaker said he was happy being in Liberia to participate in the annual event of the youth organization.

According to him, he has come as a young man to learn and as well share in the cultural activities of the country.

"I have not come as Mr. Know it all, but to share and learn from Liberian youth "The Gambian National Assembly member said.

Also, the Executive Director of YOUNETPO, Amb. Leo E. Tiah said about 100 young people both national and international have gathered in Kakata City for the annual event of the young people.

Amb. Tiah said each year, as a youth organization operating in Liberia; they see the need to ensure that the youth gather in a knowledge-sharing conference where they can learn leadership as means of empowering themselves.

As part of the preparations to the 5th edition of the conference, YOUNETPO has started receiving their national and international participants.

Amb. Tiah said, "We will start the conference with a parade in Kakata, and play both football and kickball games."

As part of his stay in Liberia, the lawmaker is expected to meet with the President of the Liberian Senate, Chief Jewel H. Taylor including some members of the Liberian legislature.

35

Share