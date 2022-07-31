Nigeria: Aribo Scores Incredible Goal for Southampton

Aribo is happy to have scored in his second match and hopes to carry that momentum into the new season.

Southampton's new midfielder, Joe Aribo, has kept everyone talking because of the incredible goal he scored against Villarreal on Saturday as the Saints concluded their preseason schedule.

Aribo scored in the 64th minute, picking up a loose ball from Villarreal's player then drove from the Saints' half down, dribbling three players before looping the ball high past Pepe Reina to cancel Yeremy Pino's first half header.

Aribo's strike was not enough as Gerald Moreno got the winner for the Submarines in the 72nd minute.

Aribo, while speaking about his debut goal, believes he can do more in the 2022/2023 season.

"I was laughing with the boys inside. I said I didn't even know where I pulled that chop on the right foot out from, but it was a really good feeling to score at home and hopefully I can take that into games to come and help the boys this season.

"It's really important [to have scored] and hopefully I can take that momentum into the games to come."

Meanwhile, Aribo raised optimism that Southampton will correct mistakes made during preseason ahead of their visit to the White Hart Lane against Tottenham Hotspur next weekend for its first EPL game of the season.

"I think it was a really good test and one that we needed."

He continued, "You could see out there that Villarreal are a very good team and are comfortable on the ball, and that's what's to come in games to come this season, so it was a really good test for us in pre-season to see where we're at.

"In large spells of the game we were solid and communicating together. At times we weren't really the best on the ball, but that's all going to come.

"Pre-season is where you get the mistakes out and find yourselves. I think the boys stayed solid and were a good unit today," he added.