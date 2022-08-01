Nigeria: Insecurity - Force Spokesperson Urges Nigerians to Share Information Always

"Nigerians should see and perceive insecurity in the country as a common enemy of the land. They are to share information on insecurity with the police.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has called on Nigerians to constantly and urgently share information with security agencies that will help to check insecurity in the country.

Mr Adejobi, a chief superintendent of police, made the call on Sunday on his verified Twitter handle monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said security intelligence was not for public consumption, stressing that he detested sharing intelligence in the news or on social media.

He said anyone or group of persons who derived pleasure in making security intelligence public did that in ignorance because such could not be regarded as intelligence, but rather, eye service and sabotage.

"Security agencies work together, gather intelligence and share same amongst themselves for coordinated operations, which will be in the collective interest and benefits for all.

"Nigerians should see and perceive insecurity in the country as a common enemy of the land. They are to share information on insecurity with the police.

"I am sure that at present, the crop of officers in the police wants a better system and security for Nigeria, so they will take any intelligence received serious, " he said.

Also, the police image maker said that there was the need for every sector of the Nigerian society to wake up and do the needful; not to be accusing everyone, everywhere and every day.

"We need a functional approach to tackle our common enemy. We urge Nigerians to constantly share information with security agencies as soon as possible.

"A stitch in time saves nine," he said.