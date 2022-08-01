Rwanda: Commonwealth Games - Rwanda Beats South Africa in Beach Volleyball

The national beach volleyball team defeated South Africa 2-0 in their opening match of the ongoing Commonwealth games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The experienced duo of Olivier Ntagengwa and Venuste Gatsinzi that make up the team won the first set 21-19 and the second one 21-16 to start the campaign on a good note.

Christopher Mudahinyuka, the head coach of the team expressed pleasure for the victory, but noted that they have a long way to go.

"It was tough but thank God we won. We will continue to take the momentum from one match to another. We still have a long way to go, but we have started well which is good for us," he said.

Rwanda will take on Maldives in the second game on August 1 and wrap up the Group stages with a clash against Australia on August 3.

The quarter finals of the men's category will be played across three sessions on Friday 5 August and the semi-finals will be played in two sessions on Saturday 6 August. Both bronze and gold medal matches will be held on Sunday 7 August.

Rwandan delegation supporting the national beach volleyball team as it defeated South Africa 2-0 in their opening match of the ongoing Commonwealth games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Saturday Rwanda 2-0 South Africa