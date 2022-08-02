Gambia: Wallidan Daze Gunjur Utd On Spot-Kick to Cruise to Ff Cup Final

Wallidan on Saturday defeated Gunjur United 2-1 on penalties after the regulation time ended 2-2 in their semifinal match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to sail to the final of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) FF Cup competition.

The Blue boys and the Coastal Town boys both progressed to the last four of the annual FF Cup championship after defeating Elite United and Gamtel in their quarterfinal matches.

Wallidan and Gunjur United were eager to beat each other in their semifinal clash to advance to the final of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) FF Cup competition but the match ended 2-2.

This pushed the match into a post-match penalty shootout which ended 2-1 in favour of Wallidan.

The victory earned Wallidan a place in the final of the annual FF Cup competition.

The defeat saw Gunjur United out of the yearly FF Cup championship and will now switch their attention to the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign.