Gambia: GFF Electoral Committee Reveals Approved Nomination of Candidates Ahead This Month Elections

Following the closure of nominations of candidates for the Executive Committee positions in the August 27, 2022 Elections, the Electoral Committee of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF), has conducted a thorough review of the nominations in line with the Electoral Code, the Constitution of the GFF and the FIFA Code of Ethics.

Following a thorough screening by the Electoral Committee in its sitting of Friday 29 July, 2022, the Committee announced that all the nominations received have met the criteria to be nominated.

In this regard, in line with Article 12.3 of the Electoral Code, the Electoral Committee published and revealed the nominated candidates as follows:

Nominations for Position of President

Proposed for Nomination by Members of the GFF

Status of Nominations

1.

Mr. Lamin Kabba Bajo

BK Milan FC; URRFA; Steve Biko FC; Gambia Armed Forces FC; Bombada FC; & Brikama United FC

All 6 nominations approved

2.

Mr. Sadibou Kamaso

Young Africans FC; & Greater

Tomorrow

Both nominations approved

Nominations for Position of First Vice President

Proposed for Nomination by Member of the GFF

Status of Nomination

1.

Mr. Bakary K. Jammeh

Real de Banjul FC; & NBRFA

Both nominations approved

2.

Mr. Arthur Olu Ashcroft

Gambia Ports Authority FC

1 Nomination approved

Nominations for Position of Second Vice President

Proposed for Nomination by Member of the GFF

Status of Nomination

1.

Mr. Ebou Faye

Banjul United FC; Waa Banjul FC; Hawks FC; Red Hawks FC

All 4 nominations approved

2.

Mrs. Choro Jobe Mbenga

Tallinding United FC

1 Nomination approved

Nominations for Position of Third Vice President

Proposed for Nomination by Member of the GFF

Status of Nomination

1.

Mr. Numukunda Kanyi

CRRFA; & Medical FC

Both nominations approved

2.

Ms. Mahamadou Ceesay

Wagadu FC

1 Nomination approved

Nominations for Position of Referees Representative

Proposed for Nomination by Member of the GFF

Status of Nomination

1.

Mr. John Frank Mendy

Referees Association & PSV Wellingara FC

Both nominations approved

2.

Mr. Ansumana Kinteh

Immigration FC

1 Nomination approved

Nominations for Position of Women Representative 1

Proposed for Nomination by Member of GFF

Status of Nomination

1.

Ms. Maimuna Kanteh

Gunjur United FC; Jam City FC & West Coast Region FA

All 3 nominations approved

2.

Ms. Adama Jarju

Waterside FC

1 Nomination approved

Nominations for Position of Women Representative 2

Proposed for Nomination by Member of the GFF

Status of Nomination

1.

Mrs. Arret Njie-Jah

Falcons FC & Women Football Association

Both nominations approved

2.

Mrs. Amie Jagne-Njie

Latrikunda United

1 Nomination approved

Nominations for Position of Executive Committee Member

Proposed for Nomination by Member of the GFF

Status of Nomination

1.

Mr. Ismaila S. Ceesay

Lower River Region FA & School Football Association

Both nominations approved

2.

Mr. Pa Alieu Ceesay

B4U Kiang West

1 Nomination approved