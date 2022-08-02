Gambia: GFF Electoral Committee Reveals Approved Nomination of Candidates Ahead This Month Elections

Following the closure of nominations of candidates for the Executive Committee positions in the August 27, 2022 Elections, the Electoral Committee of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF), has conducted a thorough review of the nominations in line with the Electoral Code, the Constitution of the GFF and the FIFA Code of Ethics.
Following a thorough screening by the Electoral Committee in its sitting of Friday 29 July, 2022, the Committee announced that all the nominations received have met the criteria to be nominated.
In this regard, in line with Article 12.3 of the Electoral Code, the Electoral Committee published and revealed the nominated candidates as follows:
Nominations for Position of President
Proposed for Nomination by Members of the GFF
Status of Nominations
1.
Mr. Lamin Kabba Bajo
BK Milan FC; URRFA; Steve Biko FC; Gambia Armed Forces FC; Bombada FC; & Brikama United FC
All 6 nominations approved
2.
Mr. Sadibou Kamaso
Young Africans FC; & Greater
Tomorrow
Both nominations approved
Nominations for Position of First Vice President
Proposed for Nomination by Member of the GFF
Status of Nomination
1.
Mr. Bakary K. Jammeh
Real de Banjul FC; & NBRFA
Both nominations approved
2.
Mr. Arthur Olu Ashcroft
Gambia Ports Authority FC
1 Nomination approved
Nominations for Position of Second Vice President
Proposed for Nomination by Member of the GFF
Status of Nomination
1.
Mr. Ebou Faye
Banjul United FC; Waa Banjul FC; Hawks FC; Red Hawks FC
All 4 nominations approved
2.
Mrs. Choro Jobe Mbenga
Tallinding United FC
1 Nomination approved
Nominations for Position of Third Vice President
Proposed for Nomination by Member of the GFF
Status of Nomination
1.
Mr. Numukunda Kanyi
CRRFA; & Medical FC
Both nominations approved
2.
Ms. Mahamadou Ceesay
Wagadu FC
1 Nomination approved
Nominations for Position of Referees Representative
Proposed for Nomination by Member of the GFF
Status of Nomination
1.
Mr. John Frank Mendy
Referees Association & PSV Wellingara FC
Both nominations approved
2.
Mr. Ansumana Kinteh
Immigration FC
1 Nomination approved
Nominations for Position of Women Representative 1
Proposed for Nomination by Member of GFF
Status of Nomination
1.
Ms. Maimuna Kanteh
Gunjur United FC; Jam City FC & West Coast Region FA
All 3 nominations approved
2.
Ms. Adama Jarju
Waterside FC
1 Nomination approved
Nominations for Position of Women Representative 2
Proposed for Nomination by Member of the GFF
Status of Nomination
1.
Mrs. Arret Njie-Jah
Falcons FC & Women Football Association
Both nominations approved
2.
Mrs. Amie Jagne-Njie
Latrikunda United
1 Nomination approved
Nominations for Position of Executive Committee Member
Proposed for Nomination by Member of the GFF
Status of Nomination
1.
Mr. Ismaila S. Ceesay
Lower River Region FA & School Football Association
Both nominations approved
2.
Mr. Pa Alieu Ceesay
B4U Kiang West
1 Nomination approved