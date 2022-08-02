Gambia: Scan Aid, New Yundum Win GFF/CAF U-15 Football Championship

Scan Aid school girls team and New Yundum school boys team were both crowned Champions of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) and Confederation of African Football (CAF) Pan African School Football U-15 championship.

Scan Aid won the GFF Girls CAF Pan African Schools Football U15 Championship after defeating Kanuma 3-2 in a final game played at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum on Saturday.

Kaddy Camara scored a brace in the first half before Matty Jarju added a third to seal victory for the Brufut based-school, Scan Aid.

Kanuma's Mariama Jarju also came from the bench to put up a spectacular brace for the runners up as they edge close to causing a surprise at the brink of full time

Elsewhere, New Yundum beat Somita 3-0 to be crowned Champions of the CAF Pan African School Football U-15 boys category.

Lamin Fofana scored the first goal in the first half, before Alagie Jarju and Lamin Jatta added the two. Alagie Jarju has been involved in all three goals.

Meanwhile, both Champions New Yundum and Scan Aid were awarded a trophy and gold medals whereas runners up, Somita and Kanuma both received silver medals as consolation.

Individual awards were also presented to deserved players in the tournament.

The two champions will represent The Gambia at the regional stage of this competition set to begin in September.