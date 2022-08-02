Africa: Gambia CHAN Team Return Home After CHAN Qualifiers Exit

1 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia CHAN team has returned home following their exit from the 2023 CHAN qualifers.

The home based-Scorpions slipped to Guinea Bissau 5-4 on penalties after their 1-1 aggregate draw in their qualifier matches played in Morocco.

The Gambia CHAN team will now hang their boots until next CHAN qualifiers.

The home based-Scorpions defeated Guinea Bissau 1-0 in their first-leg encounter before losing to the Guineans 1-0 in their second-leg match.

Guinea Bissau will now play against Mauritania in the second round of the 2023 CHAN qualifiers.

