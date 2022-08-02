Liberia: Public Works, CTIP -FII Sign MOU to Kick Start President Weah's Plan for Coastal Highway Beginning With Rivercess, Bassa, and Sinoe County

Monrovia — Public Works Minister Ruth Coker-Collins and the CTIP First Investment Incorporated (CTIP-FII) represented by its Assistant Director for Business Development Togba Toe Sr. have signed a memorandum of understanding to begin the construction of a coastal highway connecting Grand Bassa, Rivercess and Sinoe County.

The CTIP First Investment Incorporated (CTIP-FII) Company headed by Fernando Sopot a Co-founder and President, is a provider of project development and financing services catering to both public and private projects based in New Jersey, USA and engaged in the business of project financing, focused on the development of government infrastructure, thereby helping clients to bring the right financial engineering to project owners to fund construction.

The MOU was signed on July 4th between the Ministry of Public Works and CTIP-FII in an effort to support President Weah's Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development through road connections.

Disclosing the MOU for the construction of the project over the weekend, Rivercess County District One Lawmaker, Hon. Rosanna Schaack said that plans are on the way for the construction of a Coastal Highway to connect Buchanan, Cestos City, and Greenville in Sinoe County to make the distance back and forth so easy and short.

She said the project is aim to begin the development of a road development networks that will connect the three counties leading towards the proposed development of a Rivercess County Community Hospital.

According to her: "In order for other counties to have full access of the proposed Rivercess County Community Hospital connections from Greenville through Pyne Town to Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County and from Greenville through Jedepo to Combat Gate, River Gee County. Isn't this exciting news?" she said.

She further said the project will not only give credit to me, but to the Minister of Public Works, a woman from Rivercess, to the Minister of Health, a woman from Rivercess, but most of all to His Excellency, our President, the son of a woman from Rivercess!

According to her, "the project which is expected to be done by the CTIP-FII, a company based in New Jersey, USA, started negotiation when a friend of mine, the Former City Mayor of Cestos City, Hon Wleh Togba Toe, came to Liberia last year to start some philanthropy work in Rivercess and wanted to build a medical clinic as one of his projects... He approached a friend of his and the friend asked him why would he want to build a clinic when his company could build modern hospital instead and that's how he shared the information with me, and contacted our Superintendent about the possibility of getting this company to come and build the 150 - bed hospital in Rivercess to provide medical services to not only Rivercess but be a referral hospital for the southeastern part of Liberia like the Jackson F, Doe Memo Hospital, in Tappita, Nimba County."

She further sai, "As a Member of the 54th Legislature, and a Cedician, pushing the Pro-Poor Agenda for prosperity and development along with other lawmakers from Grand Bassa, Rivercess, Sinoe, River Gee and Grand Gedeh have started to lobby with colleagues to ensure the project become successful, in Jesus' mighty name," she added.

For his part, Togba Toe Sr., Assistant Director for Business Development for CTIP in Liberia has called on other Liberians at home and abroad to use their connections to help the government instead of just criticizing it.

"We all should engage positively for the development of our country as we assured the government through the Ministry of Public Works that CTIP will deliver to ensure that the coastal Highway project is successful," he said.