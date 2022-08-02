Gambia: COVID -19 Bounces Back With 13 New Cases

At least 13 new cases of covid-19 have been recorded, according to the 442nd national situation reports since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

No new COVID-19-related death registered.

"A total of 9, 2 and 2 cases were reported from 21st, 22nd and 23rd July 2022 respectively."

"The test positivity rate is 4.0% (13/319), NPHL -296(11 positives) and MRCG - 23 (2 Positives).

"No case is currently on oxygen therapy as 15 cases were discharged after at least 10 days monitoring from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation and none from COVID-19 treatment centre."

Gov't says investigation into ex-Gampertoleum managers continues amid court acquittal, discharge

NAWEC says most households in GBA will be affected by water supply due to heavy downpour