Gambia: COVID -19 Bounces Back With 13 New Cases

1 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)

At least 13 new cases of covid-19 have been recorded, according to the 442nd national situation reports since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

No new COVID-19-related death registered.

"A total of 9, 2 and 2 cases were reported from 21st, 22nd and 23rd July 2022 respectively."

"The test positivity rate is 4.0% (13/319), NPHL -296(11 positives) and MRCG - 23 (2 Positives).

"No case is currently on oxygen therapy as 15 cases were discharged after at least 10 days monitoring from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation and none from COVID-19 treatment centre."

Gov't says investigation into ex-Gampertoleum managers continues amid court acquittal, discharge

NAWEC says most households in GBA will be affected by water supply due to heavy downpour

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X