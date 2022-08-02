Gambia: GJSS 1993 Ex-Students Present School Furniture, Items to School

Gunjur Junior Secondary School 1993 Ex-students Association (GJSS), a group of former students that came together to form an association to give back to their school on Friday presented school items to Gunjur Junior and Secondary School.

The items presented included tables, chairs, a printer, a photocopier, sport jerseys, traveling bags, T-shirts, makers and pens.

During the presentation held at the school's end of term assembly, Yahya M. Jobe, Principal of GJSS thanked the ex-students for not forgetting were they started. He added that the items will positively impact the school. Mr Jobe also advised current students to emulate donors.

"Monies we have been spending on printing and photocopying can now be use for other things. It will also make our work easier and faster," said the principal.

Kalifa Kinteh, Chairman for the association said the gesture was aimed at ensuring a conducive learning environment for students of the school.

"29 years ago we were not opportune with these kind of privileges. We used to go to the bush and collect trees and fix them to chairs and use temporarily to learn. We used to take them home after every academic year and bring them the next. We would not want you to go through the same thing which is why we thought of providing basic items to make learning easy for you all," he explained.

He added that team work in most cases gives positive results and therefore advised students to always organise group studies to help slow learners catch up with normal standards.

He also advised them to accord maximum respect to their teachers to make their path easy. He also called on ex-students who want to join to come forward and take part in nation building.

Saja W.D. Sanneh, Former Principal who served from 1987 to 1999 said they should learn to share knowledge with their colleagues and also engage their teachers on areas they do not understand in order to impact society.

Demba Touray who addressed the assembly on behalf of the Alkalo advised students to reduce the use of social media and focus more on their books.

The association was formed by a group of 1993 batch students who came together to help a colleague who had medical complications and needed treatment. They came together with the victim's family to help him get treatment and later officially registered the association to help their former school in ways they could.