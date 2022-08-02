Gambia: Govt Says Investigation Into Ex-Gampertoleum Managers Continues Amid Court Acquittal, Discharge

Banjul, The Gambia -- The Gambia Government wishes to inform the public that its investigations into allegations of economic crimes and or financial impropriety by former Gam-Petroleum employees, Messrs. Saihou Drammeh and Lamin Gassama are progressing.

It can be recalled that on the 28 of July 2022, Her Lordship, Justice Haddy Roche of The Banjul High Court acquitted and discharged both Drammeh and Gassama of charges of economic crimes and related offenses.

While The Gambia Government fully acknowledges the High Court's ruling, the verdict does not in itself, preclude further charges being brought against Drammeh and Gassama for suspected financial crimes committed at Gam-Petroleum.

As the allegations of crimes committed are widespread, the scope of the investigations are (is) equally broad and time consuming.

The public is therefore, informed that investigations into Saihou Drammeh and Lamin Gassama's alleged financial activities are continuing and the Government will take appropriate action at the conclusion of these investigations.

Signed

Ebrima G. Sankareh

The Gambia Government Spokesperson & Presidential Diaspora Adviser

