Gambia: YJAG Holds Annual General Meeting

The Young Journalists Association of The Gambia (YJAG) on Saturday held an Annual General Meeting at the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) Conference Hall.

The meeting was geared towards discussing the way forward with members of the Association, review and make recommendations, adopt activity and financial report presented by the executive, review the draft constitution of the Association as well as make resolutions.

Yankuba Jallow, President of the Association said despite their challenges, they registered modest success.

He noted that before the end of their tenure they wished to restructure the Association.

He called on members to take ownership of the Association with a duty of care.

"We have real time problems in the media and as young journalists these are platforms we can use to discuss issues that affect us," he stated, saying as a General Assembly, members have the power to discuss issues and hand them over to the executive to make the YJAG a vibrant Association.

He added that their plans include collaborating with other affiliate groups of The Gambia Press Union (GPU) to hold seminars with experienced journalists to discuss, make clarifications, learn public speaking and media laws and ethics.

Muhammed S. Bah, President of the GPU said young journalists should be motivated to become who they want in future.

He encouraged members to work with the executive in advancing the Association and ensuring it achieves its mission.

He also encouraged the Association to partner with institutions such as the National Youth Council, TANGO and others in diversifying its activities.