Liberia: Women Lead Cummings 2023 Bid

More women groups continue to sign up for the 2023 Presidential bid of former Coca-Cola Executive Alexander Cummings.

On Sunday three women groups with the combined total membership of over 2000 in the densely populated suburb of Logan Town on Bushrod Island joined women nationwide to endorse the Alternative National Congress (ANC) Political Leader.

Women constitute an estimated 50 percent of Liberia's electorate, according to recent statistics by the National Elections Commission.

Last month, four women organizations including the Lofa Women United Group, the Successful Women Group, and the Successful Determined Women in Margibi County pledged their unflinching support and endorsed Mr. Cummings 2023 Presidential bid.

At a well turnout joint ceremony organized by the Women for Progress, the Nyannapo Foundation and Women of Vision, and attended by hundreds of well-wishers, the women gowned Cummings and pledged their support to his Presidential quest in the October 2023 general elections.

The women in their statements of support said after careful research and profiling of Presidential Candidates in the 2023 race, they selected Mr. Cummings as the best alternative leader for his farsightedness, competence and accomplishment not only in Liberia but worldwide.

Madam Regina W. Gaye of the Women Together for Progress noted that the deteriorating economic conditions and the resulting effect, which has rendered most Liberians including their husbands and children jobless, requires the leadership of someone with such wealth of experience.

Also speaking, the spokesperson for Women of Vision, Madam Amelia Atta spoke of need for real change in Liberia that will better the lives of children and Orphans, who are badly affected by the worsening economic conditions and believed only Mr. Cummings can alleviate the extreme suffering of the Liberian people.

The Nyannapo Foundation spokesperson, Pastor Joseph Sayon spoke of the need for Liberian authorities to shift focus on tilting the soil, and expressed confidence that with a Cummings Presidency, Liberia will raise again to prosperity.

Leaders of the three Women organizations stated that their support and pledges of allegiance to Cummings Presidential bid are based on his track records and need for a competent and qualified Liberian to restore the hopes of prosperity and dignity of the country in the comity of nations.

In accepting the statements of support, Mr. Cummings expressed thanks and gratitude for the warm welcome and reception by the three women organizations.

Mr. Cummings spoke of the enormous challenge facing the nation and the need for Liberians to soberly reflect and choose their next President who will be up to the task to lift the vast majority of Liberians out of extreme poverty.

He said by all standards of leadership, the Weah administration has miserably failed and unable to find solutions to the vexing economic challenges of Liberia.

Mr. Cummings assured the hundreds of women that as the foundation and backbone of the nation, he will remain committed to their struggle for economic empowerment and protection against gender-based violence and rape.

He urged women in Liberia to remain resolute in their strong desires for real and genuine change that will better their families and restore hope for prosperity and a better future for all Liberians.

The endorsement ceremony of the ANC Political Leader was also attended by several other grassroots organizations including the Friends of Patmandela in Support of Cummings 2023 Presidency.