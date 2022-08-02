Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Momo Waysay-Wasa Gives Out Kehkeh, Other Prizes

The commercial hub of Duala on Bushrod Island was a scene of attraction and happiness over the weekend as Liberia's giant GSM company gave out several prizes to subscribers, including a tricycle or kehkeh, to a lucky winner.

Emmett Gbotto and several mobile money subscribers of LoneStar Cell MTN walked away with cash and non-cash prestigious prizes during the weekend raffle.

Gbotto is a heavy-duty operator of the Sethi Brothers Dura Plast Company between Jamaica Road and Saryon Town Community on Bushrod Island.

Over the weekend, he won a brand new Kehkeh from LoneStar Cell MTN.

The prizes won were in continuation of the GSM company's mega promo initiative "MoMo Waysay-Wasa Version 2 week five.

Through the promo, the company gave away over US$5,000 cash prizes and items to lucky customers and agents in several parts of Liberia.

On 24 June this year, LoneStar Cell MTN launched its second mega promo life-changing program of amazing prizes for lucky customers and agents. The company named 3 Reno jeeps, a cash prize of USD$50 each to 1,000 customers, USD$200 each to 150 agents, 20 bikes, and 9 kehkeh available for lucky winners.

Under the campaign named and styled MoMo Waysay- Wasa Version 2, LoneStar Cell MTN is conducting a raffle every week up to the end of September 2022 and will contact winners to pick up their prizes.

As usual, 15 customers from Montserrado County won US$50 each, while 15 agents from Central Montserrado and its environs also won US$200 each.

The raffle draw also gave out two Techo Spark Smartphones to a resident of the South Beach community and a lady from Sinkor.

The raffle draw put smiles on the faces of customers from Margibi, River Cess, River Gee and Sinoe Counties who won the US$50 cash prize each.

Speaking to journalists after receiving the grand prize for the day, Emmett Gbotto expressed excitement over winning the kehkeh. He said he never even dreamt of such a moment.

"I was at work [and] they called me [to] say I won Kehkeh. I did not believe it and so I decided never to come," Gbotto explained.

"[The] other girl took my number and told me that it's not [a] scam, still I did not believe it," he added.

Gbotto noted that his friend convinced him and when they went to check it out, he realized that it was true.

"I am super happy but all I want to say to my Liberian people, it's true, but let's keep using LoneStar Cell money for transactions," he concluded.

Narrating how they won, Ms. Rebecca Kiadii of Sinkor, Patricia M. Doe and Comfort Kpogbah said they use LoneStar Cell Mobile Money to pay their Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) bills, DSTV and do regular transactions by sending and receiving money via the platform.

They said they were excited to be lucky customers.

In an overview, Bobby S. Lekpyee, LoneStar Cell MTN Mobile Money Operations Manager, told the gathering that it was a great day for the company's customers and agents.

"That is what LoneStar Cell MTN MoMo Waysaywasa is all about. Anything you win from LoneStar MTN MoMo Waysaywasa 2 you don't have to pay anything for it," he said.

He cautioned that people will take advantage of this to call and say you won a prize but would demand money from you or your pin before receiving your prize.

"You don't pay for anything you win from LoneStar MTN. When you win from MoMo Waysaywasa we will call you on 0886500000," he continued.

In brief remarks, National Lottery Authority (NLA) Monitor, Odicious B. Massaquoi said the MoMo Waysaywasa campaign is so interesting that people continue to express their smiles.

He said the presence of the NLA is to make sure that the winners receive their prizes. -Edited by Winston W. Parley