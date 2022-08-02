Liberia: Kemeyah Welcomes Liberia Pilgrims Hajj 2022 Representatives

Liberia's Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemeyah Sr. on Friday welcome one hundred and twenty-four Liberia Pilgrims from the Holy Land of Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2022. Representing Liberian Leader George Manneh Weah, the foreign minister expressed joy that the Weah government made it possible for the country to be represented despite the numerous challenges.

Minister Kemayah said the Muslim community that President Weah has an interest in all Liberians and those living in Liberia, including the Muslim community. Sharing with the returnees his experience, Amb. Kemeyah said he shares the same attitude as President Weah's love for the Muslim community in Liberia. He named some prominent Muslim leaders he had worked with notifying his religious tolerance. Amb. Kemeyah also expressed President Weah's goodwill and tolerance to the religious community by appointing a Muslim as his special aid and appointing a Muslim religious advisor as part of his government officials.

Foreign Minister Kemeyah at the same time reminded the Muslim gathering that as part of President Weah's way of identifying with the Muslim community, he visited the New Georgia Mosque on Friday, July 17, 2022, as part of the 2022 July 26 National Independence Day celebration. He preached the good news of peace among all Liberians and the religious group, noting that President George Weah is a man of peace, and always speaks of maintaining the peace of Liberia.

The Dean of the Cabinet thanked the group for representing Liberia in the Arab world and encourage them to work closely with other groups including the Weah government in promoting the good image of Liberia. He assured the Liberian Muslims that they will always be a part of national development and promised to work with the Islamic community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister Kemeyah encouraged the leaders of the Muslim Council to prepare early next time to add up the number of representation next year. He informed the gathering that President Weah has promised to maintain the peace in Liberia before, during, and after the 2023 presidential and general elections.

Earlier, the Secretary General of the Muslim Elder Supreme Council, Mr. Mamadee Kaba thanked the Liberian government for their support to the Muslim community, especially for helping in the transportation of the representatives. He pledged their working relationship with the Weah government.

In separate remarks, participants and representatives from Liberia, Alhaji Cllr. Sualiho Sesay, Executive Member, National Muslim Council of Liberia and Chairman, Islamic Preaching Union, Margibi County, and Haja Hawa Nyei, Liberian Pilgrim shared their experiences of this year's hajj. They both noted that it was an eye opener for them, especially as prominent citizens and leaders in the Muslim community of Liberia.

A total of 124 Muslims represented Liberia, including 69 men and 55 women.