Liberia: Miss Liberia Joins Jeety On Food Distribution

Newly crowned Miss Liberia, Veralyn Vonleh, on Friday, 29 July 2022 joined renowned Indian businessman and philanthropist Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva (Mr. Jeety) to distribute hot-cooked meals to kids and disadvantaged youth in Vai Town, Bushrod Island.

Following the food distribution exercise, Ms. Vonleh said she felt very excited joining Mr. Jeety in undertaking the worthy cause of touching the lives of the underprivileged.

"I feel really excited, and he said today will not be the only time ... so we look forward to seeing more of this," said Ms. Vonleh.

She lauded Mr. Jeety for always taking up his time to give to people, and also called on others to follow his good example.

In his regular food distribution exercises to inmates, disadvantaged youth and underprivileged kids, Mr. Jeety has urged all business people in Liberia and across the globe to do more charity work for a heavenly reward.

He distributed food in July in observance of Liberia's 175th Independence Day celebration.

"So I urge all my business people in Liberia and across the globe to do more such work for which the reward is waiting for you in heaven," he said on 26 July at the Monrovia Central Prison.

"Because reward for that business is on earth. But whatever charity we do, whatever God's work we do, the reward for that work is in heaven," said Mr. Jeety.

Earlier on Independence Day, 26 July, Mr. Jeety and his team provided hot-cooked meals including rice and beans, cake, soft drinks and water for the inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison.

He later extended the food distribution to hundreds of disadvantaged youth on Center Street, Monrovia, ahead of his planned meeting with kids in Weala, Margibi County to share holiday gifts with them.