Ghana: Book On Administrative History of NDC Launched in Accra

1 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The 2020 Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on Wednesday launched a book on the administrative history of the party in Accra.

Compiled as part of the 30th anniversary of the NDC, the launch was attended by Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman, Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary and members of the Council of Elders of the party including the Regional and Constituency Executives, members of the diplomatic corps, other members, supporters, sympathisers, well-wishers and faithful of the party.

